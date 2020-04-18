Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Bruce Gauthier


1952 - 2020
Bruce Gauthier Obituary
ROCHESTER - Bruce Gauthier, 68, of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester. Born on March 27, 1952, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Downes) Gauthier.

Bruce had worked for Renaud Trucking and recently for K.W. Thompson Tool in Rochester. He liked fishing, hunting and spending time with friends.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brother, Richard Gauthier. Bruce is survived by two brothers, Michael Gauthier and Robert Gauthier; and sister, Judy Maxfield.

SERVICES: No services will be held at his time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton. To view Bruce's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
