1/1
Burns H. Bolstridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burns's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Burns H. Bolstridge, 73, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Dover Rehab. He was born in Rochester September 23, 1947 the son of Burns Michael Bolstridge and Nona (Sessions) Bolstridge.

Graduated Somersworth High School class of 1965.

Enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967. Served in Vietnam as a helicopter machine gunner.

Employed at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he retired after 45 years in December 2015.

Survivors include siblings Mrs. Niquiaere Cook of Somersworth, Dawn Sklarski of Nottingham, Kenneth Bolstridge of Newington and Samantha Bolstridge –Woods of California.

SERVICES: Burial will be at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen New Hampshire on Friday December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved