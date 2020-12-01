SOMERSWORTH - Burns H. Bolstridge, 73, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Dover Rehab. He was born in Rochester September 23, 1947 the son of Burns Michael Bolstridge and Nona (Sessions) Bolstridge.



Graduated Somersworth High School class of 1965.



Enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967. Served in Vietnam as a helicopter machine gunner.



Employed at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he retired after 45 years in December 2015.



Survivors include siblings Mrs. Niquiaere Cook of Somersworth, Dawn Sklarski of Nottingham, Kenneth Bolstridge of Newington and Samantha Bolstridge –Woods of California.



SERVICES: Burial will be at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen New Hampshire on Friday December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the services.







