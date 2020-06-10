MADBURY - Burton Christian Staugaard passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 90. Burt cherished his faith, his family, and valued education and intellectual curiosity.



Burton was born to Christian and Elsie Staugaard in Paterson, N.J., on August 6, 1929.



Burt, a graduate of Brown University, went on to achieve his M.S. from URI, and his Ph.D. from UCONN, all in the biological sciences. His career took him from UCONN to UNH, then Vanderbilt followed by University of New Haven where he taught for 21 years culminating in the award of Professor Emeritus.



After retirement, he designed and built his own home in Madbury with his wife Ruth, in which he and Ruth lived to his final day.



Burt was a man of deep faith and community commitment. His volunteer work included church projects, Habitat for Humanity, volunteer firefighting, and Scouting. He enjoyed photography; camping; rebuilding Volkswagens; stamp and coin collecting, and word play.



Burt's family meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Helen, and their children Carol, John, Peter and his wife Aida, and Elizabeth and her husband Ken Cloutier. He was predeceased by a beloved son Christian and grandson Michael.



His grandchildren, a source of immense pride and love for Burt, are Jesse Staugaard; Lisa, Eric and Isaac Staugaard; Danielle Dunn and her husband Kyle; Kristen Cloutier; Roy Cloutier and his wife Rae; and Thomas Cloutier.



Burt was predeceased by his brother Roy, who is now slapping him on the back saying, "I've been waiting for you!"



A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Wentworth Douglas Hospital, Madbury first responders, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and to the Wentworth Hospice organization, who were tremendously comforting and caring.



SERVICES: A celebration of Burt's life will take place in August at a date to be announced.



As a tribute to Burt's memory, please perform an act of kindness.







