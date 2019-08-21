|
NEWMARKET - Camil J. Mongeon, 95, of Packers Falls Road, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at The Pines of Newmarket, after a period of declining health. Born January 4, 1924, in Newmarket, where he was a lifelong resident, and was one of twelve children born to Arthur and Emilie (Pelletier) Mongeon.
Camil served in World War II with the Army Corp of Engineers as a staff sergeant. He was drafted in 1943 and served until he was Honorably Discharged in 1945.
Camil loved spending time with family and friends, usually during the Mongeon Labor Day cookouts where he and his siblings would reminisce on stories of years passed. He also loved working on his home and tackling many projects around his home. His true passion was his vegetable and flower garden which many folks throughout town stopped to admire. If you didn't see him in the garden then he was in his greenhouse. He truly had a green thumb.
His pride and joy were his four grandchildren. He always enjoyed spending time with them in the garden or hearing about what was going on in their lives.
Camil was a member of the Robert G. Durgin American Legion Post #67 in Newmarket and St. Mary's Church in Newmarket.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Dorothy (Beale) Mongeon; three children, Mark Mongeon of Newmarket, Matthew Mongeon and his wife Karen of Newmarket, and Jason Mongeon and his wife Elizabeth, South Berwick, Maine; four grandchildren, Kyle Mongeon of Newmarket, Kendra Carpenter and husband Kevin of Newmarket, Dean Mongeon of South Berwick, Maine and Lauren Mongeon of South Berwick, Maine; two brothers, David Mongeon of Newmarket, Robert Mongeon of Wiscasset, Maine; three sisters, Henrietta Huot of North Hollywood, Calif., Theresa Lavoie of Epping, N.H., and Alice Morrisette of Exeter, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 4-7 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. An American Legion service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home followed by burial with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019