Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Gigli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace J. Gigli


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candace J. Gigli Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Candace J. Graham Gigli, 58, born January 28, 1961 in York, Maine daughter of Eunice-Anne (Marshall) Graham and the late John J. Graham, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');