PONCE INLET, Fla. - Carl Day, 92, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Orchid Cove Nursing Home, Daytona Beach, Fla. Born on June 1, 1928 in Gorham, Maine, he was the son of the late Carl and Mable Day.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having proudly served during World War II. He served all four years in the South Pacific, including the Battle of Iwo Jima. After the war he met and married Dorice Bushway, and worked as an engineer for several companies, including Sanders, GE and Raytheon, while living in Manchester, N.H., before retiring to Ponca Inlet, Fla.
Carl was very active for most of his life with the Shriners Hospital for Children and the VFW.
Before retiring with his wife to Florida, he enjoyed snowmobiling trips, fishing, boating and time at his camp on Northwood Lake in Northwood, N.H. In Ponce Inlet, he liked to walk the beach, help his neighbors with projects, and ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was a big University of Florida Gators fan, never missing a football or basketball game. Although he moved to Florida, he continued to root for the New England Patriots.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorice (Bushway) Day of 55 years, who passed away in 2002. He was a loving husband and father. Survivors include his wife, Betty of Daytona Beach, Fla., his brother, Edward Day, of Palm Harbor, Fla., his daughter, Donna Tuttle of South Berwick, Maine, and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Berwick, Maine.
Published in Fosters from May 1 to May 4, 2020