ROCHESTER - Carl L. Mosandel, Sr. died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1939 in Hamburg, N.Y. He was a loving husband and father.
Carl retired from Erie Scientific after 42 years of service.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jan, of 39 years, 11 brothers and sisters, two sons and one daughter.
Carl is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cheryl; daughter, Barbara and husband Alan; son, John and his wife Carolyn; stepdaughters, Lisa, Kristen, Joyelle; and stepson, Jeffrey. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019