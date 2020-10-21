Carmela Ferreira

SPRING, Texas - Carmela, Mel", Ferreira, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in her home in Spring, Texas while surrounded by family.
Carmela is predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and her parents, Pauline and Carmine Fuoroli of North Providence, R.I.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Wiggin and Patricia Walker and their husbands, Ralph Wiggin and Peter Walker of Spring, Texas; granddaughters, Heather Wiggin and her partner, Evan Nacherilla of Florida; Avery Unser and her husband, Justin and their daughters, Rowan and Ellis of Springs, Texas; her sister Constance McGannon of Maine and her brother, Frank Fuoroli and his wife Phyllis of Rhode Island; nieces, nephews, and their families.
Carmela was born in Providence, R.I. and later lived in Rochester, N.H. and Pompano Beach, Fla. Carmela was a prominent business woman and an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Association. She worked at Health Care Manor in Dover, N.H. as a bookkeeper and Bells Beach Store, in Pompano Beach, Fla. Carmela loved playing bingo and eating dessert first always to the delight of her friends. She reminisced often about spending time with her family, especially the many holiday gatherings throughout her life.
Family and friends will always remember Carmela for her sense of humor, her generosity and her unconditional love. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Pompano Cemetery, 400 SE 23rd Ave, Pompano Beach, Fla. 33062