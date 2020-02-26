|
|
ROCHESTER - Carol Ann LeBlanc, 79, passed away at her home on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire. She was born April 10 1940.
Carol is survived by five children, Kerri Parris of Kerrville Texas, Sheryl Lynch of Texas, Beverly Sanderson of Arizona, Arlene Savary of New Hampshire and Theresa Savary of Florida. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. May she rest in peace.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband, Gerald LeBlanc and both of her sisters.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m., at St. Mary's Church, Lowell Street, Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020