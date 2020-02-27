|
DOVER - Carol Faye Straton, 85, of Rutland Street, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Home with her husband and daughter Julie by her side. She was born on July 27, 1934 in Claremont, N.H.; daughter of Bert and Juliette (Lizotte) Keene.
Carol will be remembered as having a big heart and loved her family. She loved spending time in her garden and flowerbeds. She looked forward to the weekends when great grandchildren would come for a sleepover. Oh what fun we all had and we will always cherish those memories. She was an Educator. She taught many years at Sweetser Children's Home in Saco and then at the Woodman Park School in Dover, N.H. Special Ed Programs.
Carol is survived by spouse of 35 years, Robert; daughter, Julie Glover; her caregiver and grandson Jesse Glover of Dover; son, Brad Gay and wife Loralee of Missouri, step-son, Bobby Straton and his wife Mutsumi of Hawaii; step-daughter, Kathy Mayo of Rochester; siblings, Donald Keene, Charlie Keene. Carol is also survived by son Steven and daughter Melissa, any grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will always hold a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren Juliana, Alexandra, Elena, and their parents Aaron and Lisa.
She was predeceased by parents, Bert and Juliette Keene, and grandson Nick Oliva.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call on March 2, 3-4 p.m. at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820; with a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, March 2, with Deacon Robert Gagnon, officiating.
Flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made in her name Carol Straton to Woodman Park School, Dover, N.H. – Special Needs Dept. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020