Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Carol Lessard
More Obituaries for Carol Lessard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Lessard


1937 - 2020
Carol M. Lessard Obituary
DOVER - Carol M. Lessard, 82, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Born in Somersworth, November 25, 1937 the daughter of Clothaire and Irene (LeClerc) Lessard.

Carol was a graduate of St. Martin Academy, the Commercial School and Holy Rosary High School in Rochester. She was a former member of the Parish Council at St. Martin Church in Somersworth.

Prior to her retirement she was an auditor and dispatcher for Lord & Keenan Oil Co.

She is survived by her sisters Aline Perreault (Leonard) Perreault of Danville and Mona McDonald (Daniel) of Alfred, Maine, her longtime friend and companion Dorothy Perkins and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to the current COVID-19 situation, private services will be held. Burial will be in the family lot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover.

Memorials in her name may be made to Wentworth Home Health Care an Amedisys Partner, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
