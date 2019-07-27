|
|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Carole E. Marcotte, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 22 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H.
She was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 18, 1942, the daughter of Alfred and Mary (Bisson) Lepage.
She grew up in Rollinsford where she spent most of her life. The later years she resided in Somersworth, N.H. Carole spent most of her working years at Walmart in Somersworth where she was well known and well liked. She later, often with her husband, delivered Meals on Wheels and gave her clients special care. Carole loved life and made many friends along the way. She was a devoted wife, mother and Memere. She especially liked to dance, play bingo, go shopping, go out to lunch and have a coffee. She was always ready for a good time. Carole was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Carole was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Ronald J. Marcotte, who died in 2018, her parents, and sister-in- law, Beverly Lepage.
Carole is survived by her son Shawn of Rochester, her daughter Laurie McIntire and her husband Michael, her grandson Robert (the love of her life), her brother Roger Lepage of Port Charlotte, Fla., many brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
SERVICES: There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rollinsford, N.H. at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday July 30, 2019. Burial will follow immediately after at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that the donations be made to Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels, 25 Bartlett Ave, Somersworth, N.H.; a service that both Carole and Ronnie were passionate about.
Care of the Marcotte family has been entrusted to Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from July 27 to July 30, 2019