|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Carole J. Redmond, 59, passed on Friday, October 4, 2019, after courageously battling multiple sclerosis for years. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia to Charles and Jean Hadley and was a proud Haligonian.
She attended Mount Saint Vincent University, majoring in early childhood education, and met her future husband, Ed at a school dance. Upon their marriage, Carole and Ed moved to Amesbury, Mass., where they had two daughters, Haley and Lauren. The family moved to Maine shortly after their second daughter was born and called South Berwick their home for 25 years.
Carole especially enjoyed spending time with her family on yearly trips to Papoose Pond and Nova Scotia. She excelled in numerous arts and crafts especially sketching and cross stitching. As a great cook she always wanted to share her favourite recipes with her friends and family. Carole also enjoyed volunteering at the local schools, church, and library where she made many lifelong friends.
Carole's passing is a great loss for all who knew her, the memories she made with family and friends will be cherished forever, her positive attitude will also be greatly missed.
Carole and her family are grateful for the care and support she received from family, friends, and neighbors as well as the staff at Marshwood Family Care, Coastal Neurology, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, and Central Maine Medical Center.
She lives on in our memories and by her commitment to being an organ donor. Carole will have her ashes laid to rest in Nova Scotia.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019