LACONIA - Carole M. Ouellette, 85, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lakes Region General Hospital. Born in Lewiston, Maine April 4, 1934 the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Hilton) Matthews and attended grade school in Lewiston and graduated from high school in Canada.
Carole was a longtime resident of the Dover/Durham area prior to moving to Laconia in 1995. She was a former secretary with the Dover School Department, Garrison School.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Raymond Ouellette, a brother Michael Matthews both of Laconia and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by siblings Constance Hood, Edward Matthews and Walter Matthews, Jr.
SERVICES: Services are being planned for the spring. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.
Memorials in her name may be made to Woodman Institute Museum, P.O. Box 1916, Dover, NH 03821 or Pope Humane Society (Cocheco Valley) 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH, 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020