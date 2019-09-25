|
HUDSON, Fla. - Carolyn B. Storer, 91, formerly of Lee, N.H., passed away in Hudson, Florida on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born January 7, 1928; the daughter of Kenneth and Esther Barraclough, long-time residents of Durham, N.H.
Carolyn attended Dover High School and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1950. She married William N. Storer, of Berwick, Maine in 1949 and they lived for several years in Newfields, N.H. before moving to Lee, N.H., in 1962. She was active in the community, serving on the School Boards of Newfields and Oyster River Schools, as Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, and chair of the Christmas Fairs for the Durham Community Church.
She was employed by the Town of Durham, New England Assembly, Women for Higher Education, and Oyster River Home Health.
Carolyn moved to Hudson, Fla., in 2014.
She is survived by sister Mary Geis of Bozeman, Mont.; son Barry of Wenatchee, Wash.; son-in-law David Littlefield of Spring Hill, Fla.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Solon Barraclough, husband William, daughter Cynthia and daughter Rebecca Littlefield.
