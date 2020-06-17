Carolyn Elaine St. Hilaire
1943 - 2020
SOMERSWORTH - Carolyn Elaine St. Hilaire, 77, of Somersworth, N.H., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born March 27, 1943 in Rochester, N.H., to Harold E. and Marion E. (Stillings) Andrews.

Carolyn graduated from the former Berwick High School in Berwick, Maine in 1961. She married Andre St. Hilaire in 1962. She enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida with her parents, to the South of France where she took 15 trips, and to the Mediterranean visiting numerous countries. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower garden.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marion Andrews and husband, Andre St. Hilaire. She is survived by her loving son, Nelson St. Hilaire of Rochester, N.H., and cousin, Sheila Moody of Wells, Maine.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
