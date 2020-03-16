|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Retired Brigadier General, Carolyn J. Protzmann, 64, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Dec, 9, 1955 in Franklin, N.H. she was the daughter of the late Merton and Catherine (Sullivan) Tolman.
Carolyn had served in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a career in the U.S. Air National Guard, where she retired as a Brigadier General.
Members of her family include her husband James Protzmann of South Berwick, Maine; her children Tim Protzmann and wife Roxanne of South Berwick, Maine; Sarah Theriault and husband Adam of Buxton, Maine; and Chris Protzmann and wife Emily of Buxton, Maine; three grandchildren Finnegan, Everett, and Vega, one brother Thomas Tolman of Tilton, N.H.; and one sister Mary Johanna Brown of Franklin, N.H.; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A burial service will be held Thursday March 19, at 2:30 p.m. at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to CERF of New Hampshire.
Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020