WOLFEBORO, N.H. – Carolyn Ann LaPierre, 78, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her daughter's home, with her loving family by her side, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.
Carolyn was born on Sept. 29, 1942 to Wilfred A. Wilkinson and Yvonne F. (Bullis) Winship, in Rochester, N.H.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Middleton, N.H. where she attended the Ridge Road School and later Farmington High School.
She married the love of her life, Robert L. LaPierre, Sr. on Nov. 5, 1960 and together they raised eight children and enjoyed over 50-years together. They were married just shy of 50-years when Robert passed away on June 1, 2010.
Together, Carolyn and Robert owned and operated LaPierre Logging. While Robert excelled as the logger, Carolyn was, without a doubt, the backbone of the business.
First and foremost, she was a dedicated and devoted mother and wife. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit made her the strong woman that she will forever be remembered as. She was the matriarch of the family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that will continue to serve them. She was a beacon of light and love and never missed the opportunity to tell her children and grandchildren how special and loved they were. She leaves behind a true legacy of love.
Her dedication and devotion as a mother extended far beyond that of her eight biological children, as she also cared for over 50 foster children, whom she loved and supported as her own.
It was the simplest pleasures in life that brought Carolyn great joy. She loved to bake, especially candy, pies and fudge for her family at Christmas. She was highly skilled with crochet hooks and created many beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed trips to the ocean, especially Odiorne Point, weekly shopping trips and most importantly time spent with family.
She faithfully dedicated her life to caring for her daughter, Jennifer. She also worked as a housekeeper at the Windrifter Resort as well as a data entry clerk for Rust Pond Family Medicine.
Carolyn will be forever missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband as well as two sons, Robert L. LaPierre, Jr. and Jeffrey A. LaPierre. She is survived by her daughters, Robin D. Eastman (Corey); Cynthia A. Zegers (Richard) and Jennifer A. LaPierre, as well as her sons, Dennis F. LaPierre (Kristen); James E. LaPierre (Bonnie) and Timothy E. LaPierre. She also leaves behind many members of her extended family including an uncle, an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many close friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Friends and family will be notified once the arrangements have been finalized.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com