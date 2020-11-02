1/1
Carolyn LaPierre
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLFEBORO, N.H. – Carolyn Ann LaPierre, 78, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her daughter's home, with her loving family by her side, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 29, 1942 to Wilfred A. Wilkinson and Yvonne F. (Bullis) Winship, in Rochester, N.H.

Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Middleton, N.H. where she attended the Ridge Road School and later Farmington High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert L. LaPierre, Sr. on Nov. 5, 1960 and together they raised eight children and enjoyed over 50-years together. They were married just shy of 50-years when Robert passed away on June 1, 2010.

Together, Carolyn and Robert owned and operated LaPierre Logging. While Robert excelled as the logger, Carolyn was, without a doubt, the backbone of the business.

First and foremost, she was a dedicated and devoted mother and wife. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit made her the strong woman that she will forever be remembered as. She was the matriarch of the family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that will continue to serve them. She was a beacon of light and love and never missed the opportunity to tell her children and grandchildren how special and loved they were. She leaves behind a true legacy of love.

Her dedication and devotion as a mother extended far beyond that of her eight biological children, as she also cared for over 50 foster children, whom she loved and supported as her own.

It was the simplest pleasures in life that brought Carolyn great joy. She loved to bake, especially candy, pies and fudge for her family at Christmas. She was highly skilled with crochet hooks and created many beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed trips to the ocean, especially Odiorne Point, weekly shopping trips and most importantly time spent with family.

She faithfully dedicated her life to caring for her daughter, Jennifer. She also worked as a housekeeper at the Windrifter Resort as well as a data entry clerk for Rust Pond Family Medicine.

Carolyn will be forever missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband as well as two sons, Robert L. LaPierre, Jr. and Jeffrey A. LaPierre. She is survived by her daughters, Robin D. Eastman (Corey); Cynthia A. Zegers (Richard) and Jennifer A. LaPierre, as well as her sons, Dennis F. LaPierre (Kristen); James E. LaPierre (Bonnie) and Timothy E. LaPierre. She also leaves behind many members of her extended family including an uncle, an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many close friends.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Friends and family will be notified once the arrangements have been finalized.

The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - Wolfeboro - Wolfeboro
85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-1339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - Wolfeboro - Wolfeboro and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
November 1, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Robin you were very special in our lives and your mom was very lucky to have you. We will never forget how comforting you were to our family.
joyce DiPrizip
October 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. I’m sorry for your loss.
Paul Berry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved