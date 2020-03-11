|
DOVER - Carolyn M. (McKenzie) Prudhomme, 89 years young, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband (Norman) and son (Denis).
Born May 9, 1930 the daughter of Leon and Rose (Michaud) McKenzie, where she spent most of her life and was married to Norman for 56 years.
Carolyn was an avid golfer for over 50 years at the Claremont Country Club where she enjoyed the ladies league, played in many tournaments there and throughout the state and assisted in the Dody's Kids golf program. She always loved to cheer on Phil Mickelson. She was a devout catholic at St Mary's Church in both Dover and Claremont. Carolyn was an ace card player, puzzler, movie buff and loved the daily word scramble.
Survived by her sister Jacqueline Dunn of Salt Lake City, Utah, many dear relatives and friends and devoted daughter Andrea Prudhomme with whom she lived in Dover.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this spring at Old St. Mary Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements are with the Stringer Funeral Home and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020