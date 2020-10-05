1/
Carolyn Mae Meredith
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Carolyn Mae Meredith, age 73, of Quakertown, Pa., passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at her residence in Quakertown, Pa. She was the loving wife to Robert Meredith with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Maine, she was a daughter of Fred and Marguerite (Breault) Taylor.

She graduated from Somersworth High School.

Carolyn enjoyed to cross stitch and knit afghans. She traveled with her husband when he was in the U.S. Navy.

Surviving along with her husband are daughters: Brenda Ruser, husband Keith and Sherry Meredith and sister: Cindy Clark, husband Barry. She is predeceased by daughter Connie Meredith.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the New Cold Spring Cemetery, East Rochester, N.H.

Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Cold Spring Cemetery,
