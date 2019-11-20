Home

Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
Carolyn N. Wallingford


1943 - 2019
Carolyn N. Wallingford Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Carolyn N. Wallingford, 75, of North Berwick, died suddenly Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence. Carolyn was born December 23, 1943 in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of Frederick Ellsworth and Rose Mary Lacrosse Dow.

Carolyn successfully completed her high school diploma through the North Berwick Adult Ed, which she worked extremely hard on and was very proud of her accomplishments.

She had been employed at several shoe shops throughout her lifetime before needing to retire due to her declining vision.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a very funny, loving soul that brought joy to anyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. Despite the hardships that she has had to endure in her life, she was one of the strongest persons that you would ever meet. She was well loved by all who knew her and was truly one of a kind.

Survivors include her son Scott Wallingford of Shapleigh; daughter Debra Harding of Sanford; a brother William Dow of Fremont, N.H.; two sisters Marian Rooney of Jacksonville, N.C. and Linda Edwards of Saint Cloud, Fla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, and was anxiously awaiting the birth of Marshall.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with the family 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, with words of Remembrance to be shared at 12 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
