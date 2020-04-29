|
|
ROCHESTER - Catherine G. (Gowen) Guilmette, of Rochester, N.H., passed away at home suddenly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Cathy was born on July 17, 1962 in Tachikawa Japan to Paul and Sara Gowen (Record). She was a lifelong resident of Rochester area.
Catherine attended schools in Rochester and graduated Spaulding High School in 1980. She enjoyed cooking and hosting, and made sure that there was always room for one more at the table and in her home. She was a former employee of The Center for Woman's Health.
Cathy is survived by her husband William of Somersworth; sons Justin Guilmette of Dover, N.H.; Jake Guilmette and Kayleigh of Somersworth, N.H.; and (her 3rd son) Chris Hill of Texas; brother Tom Gowen and Sheila of Miramar, Fla.; and sisters Cindy LaPlume and Dana of Rochester, N.H. and Christine Wilkins and Dennis of E. Rochester, N.H.: also seven neices and nephews. She was looking forward to her seeing her first grandson in July. She was predeceased by her mother Sara.
SERVICES: Services will be planned at a later date. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020