BERWICK, Maine - Chad N. Kingsbury passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Chad was born April 28, 1978 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Gary Kingsbury and Patricia Nee.
Chad joined the USMC after graduation from Noble High School in 1996.
Chad leaves behind his wife Raedel and his children: Wyatt, Cade, Delanie and Riley (grandson Izaiah). He is also survived by his parents, sister Shantowa (Tyler, Aaren, Eva) and his extended family. His friends were his family and he was considered a beloved uncle by many of their children.
We will all miss his smile and laugh.
Published in Fosters from May 23 to May 26, 2020