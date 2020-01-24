Home

Charlene Dorr Obituary
LEBANON, Maine - Charlene Dorr, 64, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 8, 1955 to Gerard and Theresa Lambert.

Survived by daughter Michelle Tsoukalas of Rochester; son Edwin Dorr of Concord; step-daughter Cindy Eubanks; sisters Sheila Libby, Noreen Long, and Tracey Pike; brothers Scott Lambert and Gerry Lambert; and several family members.

Predeceased by her parents, husband Edwin Dorr, brother Michael Lambert, and son Wayne Dorr.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
