Charlene Loeffler


1955 - 2020
Charlene Loeffler Obituary
MILTON - Charlene (Sullivan) Loeffler, 64, of Pineland Park, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Charlene was born on June 28, 1955 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of Daniel and Charlotte (Lozey) Sullivan.

Charlene worked as a Homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Charles Loeffler of Rochester; daughter, Shannon and Roy Remick of Somersworth; brothers, Donald, Thomas, Timothy, Dennis and David; sister, Sandra Sullivan; grandchildren, Roy and Renee Remick.

Predeceased by parents and brother, Patrick and sister, Diane.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
