Charlene M. Lister
1962 - 2020
DOVER - Charlene Marie Lister, 57, passed away quietly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with family by her side.

Born in Methuen, Mass. on Sept. 19, 1962, she was the daughter of C. Howard Lister, Jr. and Ethel Claire Lister. She is survived by her brother, Robert Lister and his wife Cynthia of Portsmouth, N.H., sister Donna Lamprey and her husband Steve of Hampstead, N.H., brother C. Howard Lister, III and his wife Gretchen of Grand Rapids, Minn., sister Dee Ashford and her husband George of Northwood, N.H., and sister-in-law Jadine Lister of Marengo, Ill., several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews who she adored and was adored by, and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother John Alan Lister and niece Vanessa Marie Stevens.

She grew up in Plaistow, N.H., attended the Pollard Elementary School, graduated from Timberlane Regional High School. She also graduated from Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Mass. with an emphasis on interpreting for the hearing impaired. She was employed at the Beverly School for the Deaf and Portsmouth High School as an interpreter and paraprofessional. She currently resided in Dover.

Charlene enjoyed working and being outdoors landscaping, fishing and hunting. She was very devoted to her faith and church most recently a member of the New Frontiers Church. She had a wide network of friends and a love of animals. She was a member of the Piscataqua Obedience Club of Kittery, Maine volunteered with Special Olympics and other local nonprofits and was affiliated with Krempels Center of Portsmouth, N.H. She had an interest and ability in photography and quilting among other hobbies.

She cherished the friendship of Bonnie and Rob Dix and their family of Rochester.

At Charlene's request, there will be no funeral, however, a Celebration of Life may be scheduled at a later date.

In keeping with the generosity toward others and respect that was Charlene's character, she has requested that everyone go out of their way to do a good deed for someone else.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Charlene, my young cousin, you had a lust for life and a gift for giving. You spread cheer wherever you went and were gifted in so many ways. You will be missed.
Joyce Bryant
Family
July 23, 2020
We have struggled with this because we know words are inadequate, Charlene had to be experienced.

Foremost, she lived her faith, every minute of every day. Her glorious voice raised in praise, her tattoo, and her license plate attested to this, but her actions spoke much louder. It allowed her to face her challenges, including the last, with resolve and determination, knowing even better things were ahead.

Charlene had the wonder of a young child, exploring and delighting in new experiences. Her family of friends was ever expanding, and she was loyal to us all. Always eager to help in whatever way she could, she was unstoppable. She could be blunt, and a bulldozer, but always with the best of intentions, and she gave all of us what we needed. Her kindness and thoughtfulness was unique; you never knew when she might show up with a meal or a trinket because she was thinking of you.

Her love of nature and animals was reflected in her glorious photography. She so loved being around dogs, and they returned that love. What a blessing she was for those of us that needed help with training, grooming, pet sitting, and playing with puppies was her real joy. Charlene spent countless hours tending gardens, feeding birds, hanging out in barns with goats, cows, all manners of animals. And she loved Sadie, Tess and Delta with all her heart.

As saddened as we are at our loss, we are constantly aware of how blessed we were to have had Charlene in our lives. We ended every interaction with a hug, every phone call with "love you"s. She lives on in our hearts, rest well, dear friend.

Maxine and Judy
Friend
July 23, 2020
Charlene was truly a wonderful human being who treated others with loving care and great dignity. You will be missed greatly by family, friends and furry friends as well. We love you Charlene and know that you are with our Lord now, reuniting with all who pre-deceased you. Until we meet again.......Love, Ginger (cousin)
Virginia Bradshaw
Family
July 21, 2020
I was lucky enough to work with Charlene at a summer school program at Little Harbour School. She was working at PHS at the time but threw her hat into the ring to work with the younger kids. Within minutes of meeting Charlene, I knew I had been given a gift. Her smile never left her face. Her energy and enthusiasm knew no limits. She talked about her love of animals, her love of clowning, and her zest for life. The kids in the program were delighted when she agreed to "clown around" for them. She was a natural! I felt blessed that summer and the following fall when she would visit my kindergarten classroom. Charlene touched my heart. Something tells me she is already busy sharing her warmth and unforgettable smile with a whole new set of friends. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
JULIE WOODS
Friend
July 21, 2020
I'm so sorry
April Vezina
Friend
July 21, 2020
I will miss Charlene taking photos at Krempels Center.
Laurie LeBlanc
July 21, 2020
Rest in Peace at the Rainbow Bridge, Charlene. While I didn't know you well, I knew you as a dog lover and Dena Dream knew it the moment she met you.
Susan Fuller
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Charlene brightened so many lives with her smile, her servant's heart, and her winning ways with children and animals. She overcame many obstacles, and showed us how to live life to the fullest. Her favorite Scripture was Zephaniah 3:17:
The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.
I know you are singing and dancing with Jesus today and forever.
Sue Foster
Friend
July 20, 2020
I'd also like to add how fun she was! Don't know how I could forget to mention that!
The Browns
Friend
July 20, 2020
We met Charlene at church. She just up and offered to babysit for us, and our relationship grew from there. Our extended family is not very involved, so Charlene became like a great aunt to our kids. We are all devastated to lose her, but happy she is at peace with Jesus. She was such a gift to us, and I hope she knew how much she meant to us. We would go on walks, visit the goat farm, she would stay for dinner sometimes, just pop over for visits... We will miss her and remember her. I appreciate her loving, generous, no nonsense ways. Felt like losing a family member. ❤❤
The Browns
Friend
July 19, 2020
Charlene was so enthusiastic about life and loving all living creatures. So blessed to know her. Glad she was able to get to ride in Golden Berts sidecar!!! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne, Naomi and Bert Smith
Friend
July 19, 2020
As our family mourns the loss of Charlene, I am reminded that each time she drove up to our home, her license plate JOY4U always brought a smile to my face.
Charlene became a part of our family, always here to help us with whatever needed to be done; a true friend. She was well loved by our dear, departed English Cockers, Darcy and Dillon.
I will be ever grateful for her friendship, the photos of our dogs, her visits, calls and her patience with showing me all things computer!
Char was an independent, strong woman of great faith who lived what she believed and was truly a joy for us.
Rest In Peace, Charlene until we meet again.
Kathy Malynn
Friend
July 18, 2020
Charlene was dearly loved by our English Cocker Liberty. Libby was fortunate to have Charlene as a playmate; swimming, running through the snow pathways made by Charlene's snowshoes, ball fetching, and fun in the agility tunnel. RIP Auntie Char.
Kathy Lovelace
Friend
July 18, 2020
Charlene became my dearest friend over the past years. I could write a book about this precious soul. I have not fully processed that you have graduated to Heaven. If you ever wanted to find Char in a crowd, look for the babies and/or the dogs and there she was loving on them. She was a wonderful amateur (no official training) photographer which won her much recognition. It was her joy and gift to share her amazing pictures. There was no task too difficult for Charlene. She helped many with yard work, dog sitting, elderly folks, etc.. It brought her joy to bring joy. Charlene covered a large territory in her ministry of caring for others. She came to our home often and loved on us and our rat terriers. She met them as pups and help train them. She spent time working with us and relaxing with us. So many wonderful memories- sad, happy, working, playing - it was a privilege to call her friend. We miss you terribly and still a bit in shock. Charlene would want everyone to know she stood for a power greater than herself- she believed in God and his only begotten son who gave his life for all of mankind. Charlene followed that example to the best of her ability. She loved her family of origin, her family of God, many friends and all dogs and children. She touched our family so deeply and she is so missed. Rest In Peace my friend - no more pain and sorrow: only full joy. We Love Kathee, Joe, Izzie & Katie. You are sorely missed.
Kathleen Barry
Friend
July 17, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear Friend Charlene ! We love youuuu! and will miss you around.
Mimmy and Bill Lane
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
I didn't know Charlene all that long but it was obvious she was a special person and, indeed, the animal whisperer! My friend and his nervous Sheltie met her at a concert and before long the pup was snuggled up in Charlene's arms and happy as a clam. My friend was amazed at how fast his dog relaxed with her. The kindness of her heart shone brightly and I will miss her smile and happy attitude. My life was made better by knowing Charlene.
Betsi Greene
Friend
July 17, 2020
Charlene was a good friend at work and I missed her when she left, and truly appreciated her dedication and kindness toward our students, and her support as a colleague. She shared her love of animals by bringing in her dogs for our students, and helped me with my aging dogs at my home. I enjoyed seeing her activities and travels through her posts online and know she spread her kindness and laughter among all who were lucky enough to know her. My heartfelt condolences to her friends and family.
Kathy Stroup
Friend
July 17, 2020
Charlene, I have some great memories to look back on. You are a one-in-a-million soul. You would give the shirt off your back without hesitation, no questions asked. I will miss the mischievous twinkle in your eye and smile on your face. You have a huge heart. GOD has big plans for you Charlene. I will miss you.
Cheryn Breeling
Friend
July 17, 2020
Charlene thank you for always enjoying our pups and you always got right down full puupy attention from you. You have a very kind soul. Enjoyed our time talking and laughing together.
Mary Mace
July 17, 2020
Charlene, You are so much more than a few words written in a news paper.
For the many that called you FRIEND there was the others that called you a part of their FAMILY

I will so very much miss our weekly texts that turned into phone calls. Ill miss you stopping by with treats for Bruce and even Bryan.

Thank you for being such a good friend to my mother when she wasnt always one back.

Our hearts are broken
Till we meet again save me a bag of chips and a soda .
Carol Smith
Friend
July 17, 2020
Theres so much about you that wont be forgotten. Your easy smile, helping others, your photography and your great heart in all living creatures, especially dogs! I wont forget our trip to Canada, you teaching the touch game to my Aunts dog to your dislike of bingo. You are much loved my friend and you will be sorely missed.
Kathleen Lyons
Friend
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person Charlene Lister.
Rachel Grant
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sadly missed by friends and Neighbors of St. John's Apartments Chapel St, Dover
Marlene Guay
Friend
July 16, 2020
Charlene was our angel here on earth
Her way with children melts my heart. She was a true lover of life on all levels and a devoted servant of God. I will miss you my friend.
Marlene Guay
Friend
July 16, 2020
God Bless you, Charlene. A beautiful cousin, a beautiful woman. A sadness in my heart.
Charlotte Jackson
Family
July 16, 2020
We lost a bright light in the animal community when Charlene left us. She was always there for any of us and our dogs ready to jump into any task. She was a special giving woman. Grateful I had a chance to know her. Im sure shes still at the Bridge giving updates and hanging out!! She will be missed. Sending light and love to all her close family and friends.
Sandy McCleary
Friend
July 16, 2020
Charlene was a kind and gentle soul who's love of nature and all living things was only surpassed by her infectious smile and laugh. I will miss her presence here on earth but know that she is looking down from above and loving on all our pets who have met her at the rainbow bridge. I'm sure Ozzie is so glad to she her. My condolences to her family and friends.
Linda McKinnon
Friend
July 16, 2020
Charlene was such a special person, a kind and loving soul with amazing faith. I loved having her in my classroom for so many years, helping me and my students. She and I bonded over our love of dogs and we maintained a friendship through that love. The world has lost a beautiful person. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, her friends and with all living things.
Diane Canada
Friend
July 15, 2020
Charlene always told it like it was and had an unwavering faith in God. She gave her heart to everyone she met. I will truly miss her unique personality, awesome photography skills, and ability to connect with anyone and everyone. May you Rest In Peace Dog Whisperer and your family and friends be comforted by the love you spread.
Carol Davis
Friend
