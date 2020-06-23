Charlene Rose Emery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Charlene Rose Emery, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born July 26, 1935, the daughter of Chares Arthur Wallingford and Blanche Agnes Rose.

She is predeceased by her husband Stuart Emery Sr., her son Stuart Emery Jr., and her brother Roger Rose.

She is survived by her son Kevin Emery and girlfriend Sue Roberge, daughters Kim Emery, Kelly Emery, and grandchildren Corey, Shawn, Jacqueline, Heather, Betsy Rose, Bradley and Brett.

SERVICES: A visitation will be held for Charlene on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-7 p.m., at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home located at 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations are to be made to Marshwood Football Boosters, P.O. Box 584, South Berwick, ME O3908. Care of the Emery family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved