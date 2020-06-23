SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Charlene Rose Emery, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born July 26, 1935, the daughter of Chares Arthur Wallingford and Blanche Agnes Rose.
She is predeceased by her husband Stuart Emery Sr., her son Stuart Emery Jr., and her brother Roger Rose.
She is survived by her son Kevin Emery and girlfriend Sue Roberge, daughters Kim Emery, Kelly Emery, and grandchildren Corey, Shawn, Jacqueline, Heather, Betsy Rose, Bradley and Brett.
SERVICES: A visitation will be held for Charlene on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-7 p.m., at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home located at 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations are to be made to Marshwood Football Boosters, P.O. Box 584, South Berwick, ME O3908. Care of the Emery family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.