Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Anderson Obituary
ROCHESTER - Charles Henry Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home in Rochester, NH.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at N.H. State Veteran's Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. 03303. The funeral will be approximately 20 minutes long, and scheduled to take place in the Chapel, officiated by Gary Rolph, Lead Chaplin, Retired VA Medical Center of Manchester, N.H., followed by Honors presented by the U.S. Navy, with private burial.

Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com for a full obituary
Published in Fosters from July 21 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now