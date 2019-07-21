|
|
ROCHESTER - Charles Henry Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home in Rochester, NH.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at N.H. State Veteran's Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. 03303. The funeral will be approximately 20 minutes long, and scheduled to take place in the Chapel, officiated by Gary Rolph, Lead Chaplin, Retired VA Medical Center of Manchester, N.H., followed by Honors presented by the U.S. Navy, with private burial.
Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com for a full obituary
Published in Fosters from July 21 to July 24, 2019