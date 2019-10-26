|
ROCHESTER - Charles Henry Perry, 76, of Rochester, N.H., and Lady Lake, Fla., died on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Laconia on October 12, 1943, he was the son of James Eugene Perry and Jessie Mae (Clark) Perry.
He graduated from Laconia High School and Plymouth State College.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Clara Ellen (Yeaton) Perry; his sons, Charlie Jr. of Rochester, Kenny (Jen Boulanger) of Westerly, R.I., and Malcolm (Joan) of Derry; and his daughter, Annette Perry (Derrick Webber) of Mesa, Ariz., and other members of his large family. He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Henry Perry and siblings Mary Brown and James E. Perry Jr.
SERVICES: At Charlie's request, there are no services. For a complete obituary, see www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
