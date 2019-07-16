|
|
DOVER - Charles K. Boyle, 70, of Boyle Street, died at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born February 11, 1949 in Dover; the son of Bernard and Catherine (McArdle) Boyle.
Charles is survived by his son Daniel Boyle and his wife Corinna of Nottingham; brother, Patrick Boyle of Somersworth; a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Hoffman; and a great granddaughter Reagan Anne Hoffman.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Thomas, Bernard and Michael Boyle; and sisters, Agnes Knowles and Margaret Boyle Terninko.
Charlie was an avid gardener and story teller. Perhaps his greatest legacy to family and friends were his famous gatherings at his greenhouse.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Central Avenue Dover, N.H., with graveside service following immediately after. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Further details will be posted for this event on the Facebook page "Friends of the Greenhouse". Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 16 to July 19, 2019