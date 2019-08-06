|
|
DOVER - Charles "Chuck" M. Olech, Sr., 75, of Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by his close family after a short battle with lung cancer. Chuck was born March 11, 1944 in Boston, Mass., to Stanley and Marion (Steele) Olech.
After school, he spent several years in the U.S. Air Force. Following his time in the service, he worked primarily as a HVAC Technician, but many know Chuck from his years moonlighting as a bartender in the Amesbury, Mass., area. He was also an exceptional cook. If there was feeding to be done, he would be found behind a grill or in a kitchen working madly to satisfy the hunger of his family and friends. Another true love was camping with his family. They spent two weeks every summer at White Lake State Park in Tamworth, N.H.
When he wasn't cooking or camping, he spent much of his time volunteering for Veterans organizations and held the posts of Finance Officer at The American Legion Post 8, Dover, N.H., Finance Officer, Finance Officer, State of New Hampshire American Legion, District 3 as well as Senior Vice Commander at the VFW Post 4485 Somersworth, N.H.
Chuck is survived by his four children, Charles "Chad" M. Olech, Jr., and his wife Miriam of Dover, N.H., Jennifer Curran and her husband Mark of Rochester, N.H., Emily Baker and her husband Alfred of Strafford, N.H., and Andrew Olech and his wife Gyodi of Melrose, Mass.; seven grandchildren Lauren O'Dell, Eric Baker, Kimberly Bowser, Hannah Olech, Kaelyn Baker, Gabriella Olech, Lilly Olech; his great-granddaughter Aurora Christensen; his sister Roberta Butka of Falling Water, W. Va.; his two brothers Jonathan Olech and his wife Lisa of Ashland, N.H. and Stephen Olech of Orono, Maine; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Marion and his brother Stanley Olech.
SERVICES: Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of services, a celebration of his life will be held at The American Legion Post 51 in Epping, N.H., on October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019