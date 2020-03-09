Home

Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-3434
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Roberge Funeral Home
298 High St
Somersworth, NH 03878
Charles R. Sweeney

Charles R. Sweeney Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Charles R. Sweeney, 90, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born in West Union, W. Va., Oct. 19, 1929 the son of Frank and Delila (Cobb) Sweeney.
He had been employed as a Mechanic with Otis Eastern
He served in the USAF, USAFR and USAR from 1949 to 1989.
He was the widower of Evelyn (Mathis) Sweeney.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel F. Sweeney and his wife Shirley of Somersworth, Rodger D. Sweeney and his wife Rosalinda, of Exeter, Maine; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Barnes, Leo Grondin, Michael Grondin, Robert Hurlburt, Alice Herrick, Kenneth Richardson Jr. and Brian Richardson; 10 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-granchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roberge Funeral Home 298 High St., Somersworth, Masonic Services will be at 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Fosters on Mar. 9, 2020
