Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Charlotte Walker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte M. Walker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte M. Walker Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Charlotte Marie Walker, 92, of 27 Forest Ave died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born July 24, 1927 in Rochester, N.H. She is the daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Harmon) Sederquest.

Charlotte was a lifetime resident of Rochester. She was employed at Encore Shop as a cementer. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking, reading, fishing, and loved to travel.

Charlotte is survived by her son Russell Walker of Rochester, daughters Irene Littlefield of Biddeford, Maine, Shirley Knight of Florida, Mary Purington of Somersworth, and Gloria Randall of Lebanon, Maine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Hubert L. Walker, her sons; Robert Walker, John Walker and Raymond, and daughter Joan Moore.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation to be held one-hour prior in the chapel of the RM Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester N.H.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com .
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now