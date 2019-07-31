|
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Charlotte Marie Walker, 92, of 27 Forest Ave died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Charlotte was born July 24, 1927 in Rochester, N.H. She is the daughter of the late Russell and Jennie (Harmon) Sederquest.
Charlotte was a lifetime resident of Rochester. She was employed at Encore Shop as a cementer. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking, reading, fishing, and loved to travel.
Charlotte is survived by her son Russell Walker of Rochester, daughters Irene Littlefield of Biddeford, Maine, Shirley Knight of Florida, Mary Purington of Somersworth, and Gloria Randall of Lebanon, Maine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Hubert L. Walker, her sons; Robert Walker, John Walker and Raymond, and daughter Joan Moore.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation to be held one-hour prior in the chapel of the RM Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester N.H.
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019