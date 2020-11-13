ROCHESTER - After a long and valiant battle with addiction, Chelsea Rae Arnold, 35, of Rochester, N.H., succumbed to her disease with an accidental overdose on Monday, November 9, 2020. Chelsea was a beautiful, intelligent, funny, loving, caring, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many.
She is survived by her parents, Samuel and Diana Arnold of New Durham, N.H.; younger sisters, Mallory, Madison and Savannah Arnold of Rochester, N.H.; niece, Charlotte; and nephew, Walker.
Chelsea was very empathetic and always trying to help those around her. She had a love for art and crafts which she loved doing with her very best friend, her niece, Char Char (Charlotte). Chelsea touched many souls in her short 35 years and will forever be missed and loved by all.
