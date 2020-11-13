1/1
Chelsea Rae Arnold
ROCHESTER - After a long and valiant battle with addiction, Chelsea Rae Arnold, 35, of Rochester, N.H., succumbed to her disease with an accidental overdose on Monday, November 9, 2020. Chelsea was a beautiful, intelligent, funny, loving, caring, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many.

She is survived by her parents, Samuel and Diana Arnold of New Durham, N.H.; younger sisters, Mallory, Madison and Savannah Arnold of Rochester, N.H.; niece, Charlotte; and nephew, Walker.

Chelsea was very empathetic and always trying to help those around her. She had a love for art and crafts which she loved doing with her very best friend, her niece, Char Char (Charlotte). Chelsea touched many souls in her short 35 years and will forever be missed and loved by all.

Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
