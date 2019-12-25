Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
hall at First Parish United Church
176 W. High Street
Somersworth, NH
View Map
Cheryl (Richardson) Dailey


1960 - 2019
Cheryl (Richardson) Dailey Obituary
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. - Cheryl Lynn (Richardson) Dailey, 59, of Rollinsford, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer.

Born in Barre, Vt. on Feb. 19, 1960, she was the daughter of Perlie and Grace (Reynolds) Richardson.

She is survived by her son, Michael R. Richardson and his partner Michele Alexander; her daughter, Lisa M. Tilley and her fiancé Cory Hussey; stepson Pedro Archambeault Jr.; stepdaughter Ann M. Senter and her husband Sean Senter; granddaughters, Kayla Bachman and Kaydince Tilley; and grandsons, Brody and Braden Eldridge, and Nathan Richardson.

She is also survived by three brothers and their spouses, Bruce and Nancy Richardson, Charlie and Debbie Richardson, and Butch and Lori Richardson; and her two sisters, Sandra and Kevin Hennessey, and Mary Bedell; many treasured nieces and nephews, as well as her dog and best friend Bumble.

She was predeceased by both her parents, and her loving son Daniel J. Richardson.

A 1989 graduate of the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Cheryl began working as a nurse, then followed her heart to become a renown Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor, helping countless people.

"Sherry" as she was known by family and friends, will be dearly remembered for her funny and adventurous spirit, her love of holidays, and her deep sense of family loyalty.

SERVICES: A memorial celebration of Sherry's life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the hall at First Parish United Church, 176 W. High Street, Somersworth, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019
