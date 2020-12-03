DOVER - Cheryl Elaine Blanchard passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was born on June 8, 1945 to Jesse Mattress and Elmida Balch in Rochester, N.H.
Cheryl was a deeply passionate and talented seamstress; she was known to sow elegant pieces of work throughout her entire life. She also had a green thumb, for she was a very dedicated gardener and loved planting flowers. Some of her other passions in life included being a phenomenal cook and a staunch dog lover.
Cheryl is predeceased by her two daughters.
She is survived by her dear friends Elaine Weatherbee and Gennifur Forbes.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net
. Care for the Blanchard family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home.