Cheryl Elaine Blanchard
DOVER - Cheryl Elaine Blanchard passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was born on June 8, 1945 to Jesse Mattress and Elmida Balch in Rochester, N.H.

Cheryl was a deeply passionate and talented seamstress; she was known to sow elegant pieces of work throughout her entire life. She also had a green thumb, for she was a very dedicated gardener and loved planting flowers. Some of her other passions in life included being a phenomenal cook and a staunch dog lover.

Cheryl is predeceased by her two daughters.

She is survived by her dear friends Elaine Weatherbee and Gennifur Forbes.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
