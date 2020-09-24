MYSTIC, Conn. - Cheryl Wyman (Whitney), 75, died peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the youngest child of Percy and Edith Whitney of New Castle, N.H.



She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Wyman Stanton (Jim) and Shannon Wyman Anctil (Jim), three beloved grandchildren, Jameson Stanton, Harrison Stanton, and Callista Anctil, her sister Ann Pilgrim and many nieces and nephews.



During the last two months of her life, Cheryl lived with Tiffany's family in Mystic, Conn. Shannon and her family were frequent visitors. Cheryl loved receiving calls, texts, and letters from friends and family.



The family would like to thank Care At Home in New London, Conn., and Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Care Norwich, Conn., for providing such loving and thoughtful caregivers. Cheryl felt truly loved by all.



SERVICES: In order to honor Cheryl's wish that she would "blow away like a breeze" there will be no memorial service at this time. The family is planning to hold a celebration of her life during the summer of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Barrington, N.H. Public Library. Checks may be made out to the Barrington Public Library Building Fund and sent to 105 Ramsdell Lane, Barrington, NH 03825.



Cheryl considered voting both a civic obligation and a privilege. She became a registered voter in Conn., and was eagerly awaiting her absentee ballot when she died. Please honor her by voting in November.







