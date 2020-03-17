Home

Chrisolene Marsh
More Obituaries for Chrisolene Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chrisolene M. Marsh


1962 - 2020
Chrisolene M. Marsh Obituary
ROCHESTER - Chrisolene Michele (Amos) Marsh, 58, of Rochester died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Born March 1, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio she was the daughter the late William Curtis and Patsy (Hicks) Amos.

Chrisolene, "Chris," is survived by her husband of 16 years, Todd Marsh, Rochester; brother, Michael C. Amos, his late wife, Julie (Caldwell), their granddaughters, Brianna and Brooklynn Hall, Hamilton, Ohio; mom and dad-in-law, Rolland and Jean Marsh, Vero Beach, Fla., and their family; dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends.

Whether near or far, she had a way of making everyone feel special and will always be remembered for her sweet laugh, generous heart and warm hugs.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820 are always appreciated. https://cvhsonline.org/
Published in Fosters from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
