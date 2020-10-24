1/1
Christina (Jemery) Conneely
1963 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Christina (Jemery) Conneely, age 57, of Rochester, N.H. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 with family at her side.

Chris or Chrissy to her friends and family was born in Salem, Mass. on Feb. 5, 1963 and is the youngest child of Ralph Jemery and Barbara (Durant) Jemery. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her brothers Harold "Jimmy" Battice of Lebanon, Maine and Patrick Lizotte and nephew Moses Lizotte of Rochester, N.H. and they are now reunited in heaven.

Chris is survived by her husband of 39 years, Terry Conneely, her son Patrick Conneely, her daughter Kiri Conneely, her son in law Eric Bastianelli, grandsons William and Alexander of Rochester, N.H., her sisters Debra Davidson of Rochester,N.H., Kathy and her husband Kurt Morris of Milo, Iowa , Isabel Lizotte of Salem, Mass. and many nieces and nephews and their children.

Chris loved to serve others and was an active participant and volunteer at schools and churches as her kids grew up. She was also an assistant to children with special needs during that time. More recently, she worked at DT Magnetics as a prototype inspector and lastly as an in-home care provider to the elderly and disabled including her parents when they resided with her in their final years.

Chris believed that death is not a loss but a transformation of the soul and that life should be celebrated rather than mourned. She looked to the future with humor and with hope and would ask those who knew her to do the same.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food pantry.

To see the complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
