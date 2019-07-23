Home

Christina Davis
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
150 Central Ave
Dover, NH
1933 - 2019
DOVER - Christina Davis, 86, of Dover, N.H., passed away at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully into God's care. Born in Dunilewicz, Poland on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leopold and Janina (Poletek) Kleindienst.

Christina is survived by her daughters Barbara Davis (Thomas Starnes) of Washington, DC and Elizabeth Davis (James Casey) of Roxbury, Maine; her sisters Jadwiga Kalabinski and Regina McNeely of Randolph, Mass.; six grandchildren: Cory Davis (Lynette), Rachel Sorrentino (Thomas), Joseph Starnes, Daniel Starnes, Mariah DesMarais, Madeleine Davis; great-grandchildren; former husband Richard Davis; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her son, William Davis, and her sister, Halina Kaminski (Henry).

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Christina Davis on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A mercy meal will follow at St. Mary's Church Hall, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street, Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 23 to July 26, 2019
