Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion Post 7
Eastern Avenue
Rochester, NH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lussier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Anthony Lussier


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Anthony Lussier Obituary
ROCHESTER - On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Christopher Anthony Lussier passed away peacefully with the love of his life, Jennifer Malone, at his side. Chris was born August 31, 1959, in Providence, R.I.; son of the late Armand and Katharine Lussier.

Chris attended Seekonk HS, in Seekonk, Mass.

Chris had worked as a commercial truck sales manager for the automotive industry and lived in Rochester, N.H.

Chris enjoyed watching college football, the Redsox, the Patriots, and playing golf. He was also a member of the Victory Club in Rochester, N.H.

Besides Jennifer, he leaves behind three children: Amy Daisy and Andrew; two sisters, Rosemary and Rebecca; a brother Denis. He was predeceased by his brother Michael.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 7, on Eastern Avenue in Rochester, N.H., on Tuesday, October 29, from 3-8 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.