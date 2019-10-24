|
ROCHESTER - On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Christopher Anthony Lussier passed away peacefully with the love of his life, Jennifer Malone, at his side. Chris was born August 31, 1959, in Providence, R.I.; son of the late Armand and Katharine Lussier.
Chris attended Seekonk HS, in Seekonk, Mass.
Chris had worked as a commercial truck sales manager for the automotive industry and lived in Rochester, N.H.
Chris enjoyed watching college football, the Redsox, the Patriots, and playing golf. He was also a member of the Victory Club in Rochester, N.H.
Besides Jennifer, he leaves behind three children: Amy Daisy and Andrew; two sisters, Rosemary and Rebecca; a brother Denis. He was predeceased by his brother Michael.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 7, on Eastern Avenue in Rochester, N.H., on Tuesday, October 29, from 3-8 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019