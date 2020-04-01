|
|
SANFORD, Maine - Christopher Harmon, 40, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a long battle with the Demons that finally took his life. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H., June 11, 1979 the son of Kevin and Patricia (Hardy) Harmon.
Predeceased by his mother, survivors include his father Kevin, step mother Linda Harmon both of Sanford; a son, Dominic Hilton of Somersworth N.H.; four sisters, Lori (Harmon) Larose and Amber Harmon both of Sanford, Maine, Heather (Harmon) Sevigney of Newport, Maine, and Charity Harmon of Somersworth, N.H.; as well as two brothers, Thomas M. Little/Harmon of Sanford, Maine and Brandon Harmon of North Berwick, Maine; paternal grandmother Shirley Daggett of Somersworth, N.H. and maternal grandmother Hazel Poulin of Rochester, N.H.; several aunts and uncles; and dozens of cousins nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: At this time there will be no wake or formal service, instead the family will hold a Celebration of life at a later date taking into consideration the current social climate.
In lieu of flowers please donate to any organization that speaks to the rehabilitation, treatment, and or cure For the Opioid crisis. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020