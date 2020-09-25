SOMERSWORTH - Christopher William Leak, 54, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Somersworth, N.H. Christopher was born on December 15, 1965 in Rochester, N.H., to Bill and Shirley Leak of Barrington.



In his youth, he attended NHTI and UNH, where he earned a degree in Electronic Software Design Engineering, later shining as a Senior Software Design Engineer at Radianse. Prior to this, he held a similar position at Cabletron.



Christopher loved bird watching; videogames; spending time at the family cottage and motorcycles. He was hilarious, kindhearted, hardworking, lent a helping hand to anyone who asked, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Shawn (60), his daughters, Aubrie (23) and Amanda (30), his siblings, Timothy and Jennifer, his parents, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved infinitely.



SERVICES: There will be a wake at Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High St., Somersworth, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.







