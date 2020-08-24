BREMERTON, Wash. - Cindy Ann Cummings Mowbray, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Bremerton, Wash. She was born in Hanover, N.H., on Jan. 22, 1960 to John and Carol (Elwell) Cummings.



Cindy graduated from Somersworth High School in 1978.



She leaves behind her husband Richard, son Michael and daughters Tiffany and Cassandra. She also leaves behind grandchildren Asa, Lily, Tyler and Caroline. In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother David and his wife Lisa Cummings; sister-in-law Cindy Cummings; nephew Ryan and his wife Colleen Cummings; niece Jessica Cummings; two very special great nephews Griffen and Brayden Cummings; and special Uncle Bill Elwell.



Cindy was predeceased by her brother Don Cummings and nephew Randy Cummings.







