1/1
Cindy Cummings Mowbray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BREMERTON, Wash. - Cindy Ann Cummings Mowbray, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Bremerton, Wash. She was born in Hanover, N.H., on Jan. 22, 1960 to John and Carol (Elwell) Cummings.

Cindy graduated from Somersworth High School in 1978.

She leaves behind her husband Richard, son Michael and daughters Tiffany and Cassandra. She also leaves behind grandchildren Asa, Lily, Tyler and Caroline. In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother David and his wife Lisa Cummings; sister-in-law Cindy Cummings; nephew Ryan and his wife Colleen Cummings; niece Jessica Cummings; two very special great nephews Griffen and Brayden Cummings; and special Uncle Bill Elwell.

Cindy was predeceased by her brother Don Cummings and nephew Randy Cummings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved