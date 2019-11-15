|
ROCHESTER - Claire A. (Dagenais) LeBlanc, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Colonial Hill Center in Rochester, N.H. Born March 17, 1924 to William and Odiana (Crateau) Dagenais, Claire was raised in Dover, attended Dover schools, and lived in the Dover-Somersworth-Rochester area most of her life.
In 1946 she married Leo J. LeBlanc and together they raised four children. Claire was primarily a homemaker but also worked various part-time jobs; waitressing for Harvey's Bakery in Dover as a teen and later for Young's Bakery for many years. She also worked at Clarostat Manufacturing and in the cafeteria at Woodman Park School.
Claire's greatest joy was spending time with family, especially summers on Loon Pond and Mousam Lake in Maine. She and Leo had many adventures in their fifth-wheel camper, including a caravan to Mexico. After retirement, they spent winters in Florida and after he passed away in 1985, she moved there until 2002, when she returned to N.H. with her long-time companion Milton Peckam.
Claire is survived by her son Richard LeBlanc and his wife Priscilla of Rochester, N.H.; two daughters, Diane Desrochers and husband Richard of Acton, Maine and Renee Wormell and husband, William of Northwood, N.H. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo, companion, Milt, and daughter, Gloria Houde, as well as her sister, Theresa Labbe and her brother Leo William Dagenais and their spouses, Linden Labbe and Doris (LeBlanc) Dagenais. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; Amie Cline, Joyce Dunnells, Tina Newberry, Nicole Baines, and Richard LeBlanc, Jr. and eight great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H. Tasker's Funeral Home of Dover is assisting with arrangements.
In honor of her love of cats, donations may be made in Claire's memory to Another Chance Animal Rescue, North Berwick, Maine. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019