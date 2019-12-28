Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Martin's St. Ignatius Church
Somersworth, NH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Martin's St. Ignatius Church
Somersworth, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Bernier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire C. Bernier


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire C. Bernier Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Claire C. Bernier (LeBlanc), 73, of 98 Maple S., Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Born Nov. 6, 1946 in Dover, N.H. she worked at G.E. for 30 years and was an active member of Saint Martin's Church.

She is survived by her husband Richard Bernier of 41 years; two sons, Christopher, his wife Elizabeth, and Mark, his wife Jennifer; and sister Therese Turgeon and many loving family members.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a receiving line from 10 to 11 a.m. and mass from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Saint Martin's St. Ignatius Church in Somersworth.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglass Hospital.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -