SOMERSWORTH - Claire C. Bernier (LeBlanc), 73, of 98 Maple S., Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Born Nov. 6, 1946 in Dover, N.H. she worked at G.E. for 30 years and was an active member of Saint Martin's Church.
She is survived by her husband Richard Bernier of 41 years; two sons, Christopher, his wife Elizabeth, and Mark, his wife Jennifer; and sister Therese Turgeon and many loving family members.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a receiving line from 10 to 11 a.m. and mass from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Saint Martin's St. Ignatius Church in Somersworth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglass Hospital.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019