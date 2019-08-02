|
|
ORISKANY, N.Y. - Claire Fabiano loving wife and mother passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 96 at the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, N.Y.
Claire was born June 5, 1923 to George and Stephanie David in Queens, N.Y.
After serving in the Navy during WWII, Claire married James J. Fabiano in Revere, Mass. on Dec. 5, 1945. Claire and James raised four children: Nancy (Paul) Maxwell, Maureen (Thomas) Munno, John Fabiano, and James (Debra) Fabiano.
Claire was known for her love of music and her passion for Bingo. She was known for her sweet and kind disposition and over the years accumulated many lifelong friends.
Claire lived with their family in Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine and New York. During her last years Claire resided near her daughter, Nancy in Oriskany, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents and granddaughter Lisa.
She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 6,2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867 with a Mass of Christian burial to be held at 10:30 in the St. Mary's Church on Lowell St in Rochester.
Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery following the Mass.
To sign an online guest book please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019