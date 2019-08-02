Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Claire Fabiano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Lowell St
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Fabiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Fabiano


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Fabiano Obituary
ORISKANY, N.Y. - Claire Fabiano loving wife and mother passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 96 at the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, N.Y.

Claire was born June 5, 1923 to George and Stephanie David in Queens, N.Y.

After serving in the Navy during WWII, Claire married James J. Fabiano in Revere, Mass. on Dec. 5, 1945. Claire and James raised four children: Nancy (Paul) Maxwell, Maureen (Thomas) Munno, John Fabiano, and James (Debra) Fabiano.

Claire was known for her love of music and her passion for Bingo. She was known for her sweet and kind disposition and over the years accumulated many lifelong friends.

Claire lived with their family in Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine and New York. During her last years Claire resided near her daughter, Nancy in Oriskany, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents and granddaughter Lisa.

She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 6,2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867 with a Mass of Christian burial to be held at 10:30 in the St. Mary's Church on Lowell St in Rochester.

Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery following the Mass.

To sign an online guest book please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now