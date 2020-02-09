|
SOMERSWORTH - Claire Marie Dubois of Somersworth, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Daughter of Paul and Edna Richard. She was survived by her son Troy and his wife Jill. Her loving grandchildren, River Hanscome, Cameron, Molly, and Maxwell Dubois. Sisters Madeleine Spiers, Constance Richard, Alice Burtt and Anita Clark. Brothers Normand and Anthony Richard.
Claire was predeceased by her husband Richard, and son Scott, as well as her brothers Jean and Robert Richard.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place Monday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A funeral mass will take place the following day, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at St Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St, Somersworth, N.H. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.
Care for the Dubois family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020