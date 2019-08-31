Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Parish
150 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Charles Cemetery,
Old Rochester Rd,
Dover, NH
Claire M. Viel


1937 - 2019
Claire M. Viel Obituary
DOVER - Claire M. Viel, 82, of Middle Road, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at her residence.

Claire was born on Jan. 23, 1937 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of the late Wilfred and Albina (Morin) Viel.

Claire graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Dover and worked as a CNA at Riverside Rest Home until her retirement.

Claire is survived by one sister, Anna Wallingford and friends, Gemma Fleming and family.

Besides her parents, Claire was predeceased by her siblings, Richard J., Albert, Henry, Victor, William, Armand and Madeline.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Parish, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. with Father Agapit Jean officiating.

Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, Old Rochester Rd, Dover, N.H.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com

She is loved and will be missed forever.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
