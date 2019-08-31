|
|
DOVER - Claire M. Viel, 82, of Middle Road, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at her residence.
Claire was born on Jan. 23, 1937 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of the late Wilfred and Albina (Morin) Viel.
Claire graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Dover and worked as a CNA at Riverside Rest Home until her retirement.
Claire is survived by one sister, Anna Wallingford and friends, Gemma Fleming and family.
Besides her parents, Claire was predeceased by her siblings, Richard J., Albert, Henry, Victor, William, Armand and Madeline.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Parish, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. with Father Agapit Jean officiating.
Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, Old Rochester Rd, Dover, N.H.
She is loved and will be missed forever.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019