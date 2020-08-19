DURHAM, N.H. - Claire (Wouters) van Hoorn, 73, of Durham, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Claire was born in Tilburg, The Netherlands, on June 26, 1947, the daughter of Hendrik and Gerdina.
Claire immigrated to the U.S. in 1982 and immediately began cultivating a large community of friends who remained close to this day. Claire had an adventurous spirit, she traveled the world and liked to explore nature. Claire was involved in many sports including skiing, golfing, and tennis. She was also a yoga instructor for the past 25 years. Her biggest passion, however, may have been finding ways to introduce those things to her family and countless friends.
She was preceded by her husband (Jan) of 45 years and her parents.
She is survived by her two sons, Bastiaan van Hoorn of Portland, Ore., and Mark van Hoorn of Park City, Utah; her brother Melis and her sisters Ria, Lia, and Irene.
There will be no traditional funeral services held at this time. Family and friends will plan several small celebrations of life in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Claire's name to On Belay, a nonprofit organization for children of family members suffering from cancer (www.on-belay.org
.).